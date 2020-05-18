TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Michelle Obama joined by Barack for online reading series

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago in October 2017.  Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast

By The Associated Press
Print

Michelle Obama was joined by a famous fellow reader Monday on her popular online series “Mondays With Michelle Obama.”

The former first lady first read “Giraffe Problems,” by Jory John and Lane Smith. Then she was joined by former President Barack Obama, seen over the weekend addressing the country's high school graduating class, as they took turns — the former president even barked at one point — on Julia Sarcone-Roach's “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”

Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Books she has featured include Julia Donaldson's ”The Gruffalo" and Eric Carle's “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Next Monday, she will bring on a pair of nonreaders — the family's dogs, Bo and Sunny — for the canine-appropriate “Can I Be Your Dog?” by Troy Cummings.

The series can be viewed on PBS Kids' Facebook page and its YouTube account, and on the Facebook page of the Obamas' publisher, Penguin Random House.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

New Yorker Just Sam won this year's "American NYC's 'Just Sam' wins virtual 'American Idol'
Former "Bachelorette" stars Rachel Lindsay (season 13), left, 'Bachelorette' smackdown over racial slur
Mandy Moore, left, and Justin Hartley of NBC's 'This Is Us' stars Moore, Hartley co-host Red Nose special
Nicholas Hoult as Peter the Great and Ellen 'The Great': Elle Fanning shines as Catherine
Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie ABC renews 'American Idol' for another season
Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn and Anson CBS All Access announces third 'Star Trek' series
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search