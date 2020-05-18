Michelle Obama joined by Barack for online reading series

Michelle Obama was joined by a famous fellow reader Monday on her popular online series “Mondays With Michelle Obama.”

The former first lady first read “Giraffe Problems,” by Jory John and Lane Smith. Then she was joined by former President Barack Obama, seen over the weekend addressing the country's high school graduating class, as they took turns — the former president even barked at one point — on Julia Sarcone-Roach's “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”

Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Books she has featured include Julia Donaldson's ”The Gruffalo" and Eric Carle's “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Next Monday, she will bring on a pair of nonreaders — the family's dogs, Bo and Sunny — for the canine-appropriate “Can I Be Your Dog?” by Troy Cummings.

The series can be viewed on PBS Kids' Facebook page and its YouTube account, and on the Facebook page of the Obamas' publisher, Penguin Random House.