Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” are now co-hosts and spouses.

The network says the couple wed Saturday in a small ceremony attended by family and friends in Washington, D.C.

They tied the knot at the National Archives with U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, officiating.

Vanity Fair, which was first to report the wedding, said the archives, which are closed to the public on Saturday evening and almost completely empty except for security and staff, “were opened to accommodate the couple and their five guests, plus their children.”

The couple, the magazine said, began the wedding “a few minutes after 6:30 p.m.” and made their vows in front of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.

A reception for about 40 guests was held afterward at Chez Bill Sud, Vanity Fair reported, a French bistro in Washington. The couple cut into their cake, a 20-layer traditional crepe layer cake, just before 10 p.m. The celebration was over around 10:45 p.m.

Scarborough, 55, and Brzezinski, 51, announced their engagement in May 2017. They don’t talk a lot about their personal relationship on air but have relaxed about it over time.

In a September talk in New York for her book “Know Your Value,” Brzezinski teased that the wedding was coming up and that it was “going to be awesome.”

This is Scarborough’s third marriage and Brzezinski’s second. He has four children from his previous marriages and she has two daughters from her first union.

With Newsday Staff