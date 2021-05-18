Naomi Campbell says she has become the mother of a baby girl.

The 50-year-old supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet.

She wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell’s spokesperson declined to provide more information.

Congratulations poured in from other fashion industry figures.

Designer Marc Jacobs posted: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful wrote: "Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy."

Tina Lawson, mother of pop star Beyoncé and singer Solange Knowles, and actress Gabrielle Union also commented with celebratory messages.

In 2017, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mother, and said "with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."