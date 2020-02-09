TODAY'S PAPER
Natalie Portman honors female directors with Oscar outfit

Natalie Portman walks the red carpet for the

Natalie Portman walks the red carpet for the 92nd Oscars Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Credit: AFP / Robyn Beck via Getty Images

By Daniel Bubbeo @dbubbeo1014
Natalie Portman made both a fashion statement and a social comment with her outfit at Sunday's Academy Awards. 

The Jericho-raised Oscar winner took the motion picture academy to task by donning a Dior cape embroidered with the names of women who directed films over the past year and did not get an Oscar nomination. The names included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”) Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

"I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year, in my subtle way," Portman, 38, told the Los Angeles Times.

The film industry came under fire this year for failing to nominate any women directors, notably Gerwig, whose film was up for best picture. To date, only five women have ever received best director nominations, and Kathryn Bigelow (2008's "The Hurt Locker") has been the only winner.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

