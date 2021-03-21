Apple TV Plus has announced a first-look deal with Long Island-raised Oscar winner Natalie Portman for television projects developed by her and partner Sophie Mas' new production company, MountainA.

In a statement on the actress' Instagram account, Portman and Mas said they had formed the company "to support meaningful, timely projects and we couldn't imagine a better partner to start this adventure with than the fantastic team at Apple, who in only a short time already have a track record of working with some of the world's most inspiring filmmakers. We are excited to create and develop daring stories together."

Well-wishers among the commenters included St. James native Ilana Glazer as well as America Ferrera, Jennifer Grey and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple TV Plus had previously announced that Portman, 39, who was raised locally in Jericho and graduated from Syosset High School, would star with fellow Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o in the limited series "Lady in the Lake," based on the best-selling novel.