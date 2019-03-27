Los Angeles police have arrested a man at the home of Oscar-winner Natalie Portman, who last month filed a restraining order against that alleged stalker.

The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, confirming a report by TMZ.com that had cited anonymous law-enforcement sources, said police responded Tuesday afternoon to a call from the 5200 block of Linwood Boulevard in the Los Feliz neighborhood. They arrested 23-year-old Gregory Edward Pearce on charges of violating a restraining order.

He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, the paper said.

TheBlast.com added that on Jan. 31, Portman, 37, who was raised primarily in Jericho, had reported the same man trespassing at her gated community. Pearce "rang the intercom/doorbell multiple times but said nothing when attempts to engage him were made over the intercom," according to the police report. Authorities placed him on a psychiatric hold, and executed a firearms restraining order after a partially assembled "Glock-style handgun" was found in his car, according the court documents cited by the Times.

Portman's own petition for a restraining order said that according to police, the man "identified himself as John Wick" -- a fictional assassin played in movies by Keanu Reeves -- "even though officers had his Colorado Driver's License which confirmed his true identity.” According to the petition, Pearce told police he had spoken to Portman "several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual." He responded only to the name "John," and "his responses were limited and delayed," police said.

Portman's temporary restraining order became permanent on March 12, TheBlast said. It forbids Pearce from being within 100 yards of her, her choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied, or their children, son Aleph, 7, and Amalia, 2.

The actress, a 1999 graduate of Syosset High School, won the Academy Award for actress for 2010's "Black Swan," and earned additional Oscar nominations for "Closer" (2004) and "Jackie" (2016). Her other films include "Léon: The Professional" (1994), the three 1999-2005 "Star Wars" movies, the two 2011 and 2013 "Thor" films, and "Annihilation" (2018). Portman has not commented on Instagram, her sole social-media platform.