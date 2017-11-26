TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Naya Rivera arrested and charged with domestic battery, sheriff's office says

Media reports cited a criminal complaint that says Rivera's husband, Ryan Keith Dorsey, accused her of hitting him while they were taking their child for a walk.

Actor Ryan Dorsey and wife, actress Naya Rivera,

Actor Ryan Dorsey and wife, actress Naya Rivera, attend an after party for the screening of the television series finale of FX's "Justified" in Los Angeles on Monday, April 13, 2015. Photo Credit: AP / Dan Steinberg

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. - An actress on the former hit show "Glee" has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday morning that 30-year-old Naya Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake.

Media reports cited a criminal complaint that says Rivera's husband, Ryan Keith Dorsey, accused her of hitting him while they were taking their child for a walk. The complaint says Dorsey gave police cellphone video showing the incident. Rivera was released on bond shortly after being taken into custody.

She is best known for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee." Dorsey, who is from the area, is also an actor and has appeared on shows including "Pitch" and "Nashville."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France appears during Miss Universe winners through the years
Rose, who was fired this week by CBS Universities revoke journalism awards given to Rose
The massive eight-CD package, $174.98, features more than Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
The Trolls are back for an animated special, Here are the holiday specials airing this week
Seth Meyers at his Seth Meyers to host 2018 Golden Globes
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ working on Weinstein-inspired episode