'Glee' actress Naya Rivera has domestic battery charge against her dismissed

WCHS-TV reports that the case against Rivera ended after her husband decided not to seek prosecution.

Naya Rivera at a YouTube event on Jan. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan

CHESAPEAKE, W. Va. — A domestic battery charge against an actress on the former hit show “Glee” has been dismissed in West Virginia.

WCHS-TV reports that the case against Naya Rivera, 30, ended after her husband decided not to seek prosecution.

An order was filed Friday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Rivera was arrested Nov. 25 for domestic battery in Chesapeake after Ryan Keith Dorsey told a deputy that Rivera struck him in the head and face.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said the two were arguing over their child and Dorsey didn’t require medical attention.

Rivera was released after being arraigned.

She is known for playing Santana Lopez on “Glee.” Dorsey is also an actor and has appeared on shows including “Pitch” and “Nashville.”

By The Associated Press
