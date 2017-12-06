Naya Rivera re-files for divorce from Ryan Dorsey

Former “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who in September had withdrawn her filing to divorce her actor husband, Ryan Dorsey, has refiled to end their marriage.

Documents obtained by the TheBlast.com show Rivera, 30, filed once more for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint custody of her and Dorsey’s 2-year-old son, Josey.

She listed their separation date as Nov. 24, a day before a sheriff’s deputy in Chesapeake, West Virginia, where Dorsey was raised, arrested Rivera for allegedly striking her husband in the face. She was arraigned shortly after midnight Nov. 26, charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Dorsey, 34, tweeted on Nov. 28, “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love.”

Rivera has not commented on social media.

The couple wed in July 2014 in a small ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In November 2016, they jointly announced that, “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” adding, “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him.”

Rivera had filed for divorce the previous week, according to court records obtained by TMZ.com at the time. Nearly a year after, in late September, she asked the court to dismiss her divorce action.

Dorsey has appeared in arcs of “Justified” and “Pitch,” as well as on series including “Ray Donovan,” “Major Crimes” and “Nashville.” Rivera, a former child actress dating back to CBS’ 1991-1992 Redd Foxx-Della Reese sitcom, “The Royal Family,” most recently starred in the YouTube Red series “Step Up: High Water.”