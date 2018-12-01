TODAY'S PAPER
Neil deGrasse Tyson denies sexual misconduct allegations

Neil deGrasse Tyson during the Starmus Festival on

Neil deGrasse Tyson during the Starmus Festival on June 20, 2017 in Trondheim, Norway. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Campanella

By The Associated Press
Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says he will cooperate fully with an "impartial investigation" into allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him.

Patheos.com recently published accounts from two women who say that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward them. Tyson was host of "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" on Fox in 2014 and a new edition of the series was to air on National Geographic next year.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Tyson denied an accusation that he groped a woman and he denied that he made sexual advances toward a production assistant when he invited her to share wine and cheese at his home. He apologized for making the production assistant feel uncomfortable.

Fox and National Geographic Networks have said they will conduct a thorough investigation.

By The Associated Press

