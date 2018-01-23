TODAY'S PAPER
Neil Diamond thanks fans for their ‘outpouring of love and support’

Many fans donated their ticket refunds to good causes after the singer canceled his tour because of his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Neil Diamond performs at the pre-Grammy gala on

Neil Diamond performs at the pre-Grammy gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Pop star Neil Diamond has thanked fans who have rallied around him after his announcement that he could no longer tour because of Parkinson’s disease.

His wife and manager, Katie Diamond, had tweeted Tuesday, “Wow, I’ve received a bunch of messages from people in” Australia and New Zealand, where his 50th Anniversary tour had been scheduled for March, “who are donating their ticket refunds to good causes: Parkinson’s research, animal rescue groups, fire victim funds, etc. My heart is so full of joy to see this silver lining. Faith in humanity = restored. Thank you!”

Diamond, who turns 77 on Wednesday, retweeted the message and wrote, “This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference.”

The Brooklyn-born Grammy Award-winner and Kennedy Center honoree will be among this year’s recipients of The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

