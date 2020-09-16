TODAY'S PAPER
Neil Patrick Harris says he and family had coronavirus

David Burtka, left, husband Neil Patrick Harris and their two children contracted the coronavirus earlier this year. Credit: Getty Images / John Lamparski

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
During an appearance on Tuesday's edition of NBC's "Today," actor Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family — husband David Burtka and their 9-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper — were stricken with the coronavirus in the spring.

"It happened … in, like, late March, early April," Harris said. "We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."

The Emmy- and Tony Award-winning performer, 47, said that he and his family have since recovered. The healing process "was not pleasant, but we got through it," he added.

Harris and Burtka, 45, have spent the pandemic bonding with their children. In May, Harris shared an Instagram video of his children playing a virtual game of Go Fish with their grandparents.

Harris' "Today" show appearance was tied to Tuesday's release of his latest children's book, "The Magic Misfits." He is also set to appear on screen in "The Matrix 4," which is slated for release in 2022.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

