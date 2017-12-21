TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rapper Nelly being sued by woman claiming sexual assault, defamation

Nelly's attorney says the lawsuit is financially motivated and a countersuit is planned.

Nelly performs at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala.,

Nelly performs at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., on April 18, 2015. Photo Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SEATTLE — A woman has sued the rapper Nelly, claiming he sexually assaulted her on his tour bus and later damaged her reputation by refuting her account.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that Monique Greene's lawsuit against Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., seeks unspecified damages.

The rapper was arrested on his tour bus in a suburban Seattle Walmart parking lot in October. Prosecutors said last week they weren't charging him because the woman wasn't cooperating with the case.

Nelly's attorney says the lawsuit is financially motivated and a countersuit is planned.

Greene's lawyer, Karen Koehler, said her client only sued after the rapper publicly contended last week that Greene fabricated her story.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sex crimes, but Koehler said Greene agreed to be publicly identified.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Sam Haskell, CEO of Miss America Organization, speaks Miss America suspends CEO in email flap
Mariah Carey performs in Times Square on New Mariah Carey returning to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Bill Murray in What to watch on TV this Christmas weekend
Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge in 1951's Top 20 TV Christmas classics, ranked
Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson intercepts a pass Jets’ defensive line has been a work in progress
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file What happened to notable men accused of sexual misconduct