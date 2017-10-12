NeNe Leakes has been dropped as host of the R&B group Xscape’s upcoming tour with guest acts Tamar Braxton and Monica.
The Queens-born former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 49, had apologized Monday after her riposte to a heckler during a stand-up gig on Saturday drew ire for having wished rape upon that person.
“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes,” the all-female quartet said in a statement to TMZ.com. “As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. . . . As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you!” The Great Xscape Tour commences Nov. 22 in Richmond, Virginia.
