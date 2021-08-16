TODAY'S PAPER
New York Comedy Festival to return in November with Bill Maher, more stars

Bill Maher is among more than 200 comedians

Bill Maher is among more than 200 comedians who'll perform at the New York Comedy Festival.

By The Associated Press
Marc Maron, Bill Maher, Michelle Wolf, Ronny Chieng, Colin Quinn and Nick Kroll will headline this year’s New York Comedy Festival, which returns for laughs after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The festival, which will run from Nov. 8 to 14, will also feature Michelle Buteau, Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Gary Gulman, Jon Lovett’s Lovett or Leave It, Norm Macdonald, Brian Regan, Andrew Santino and Megan Stalter.

Around 200 comedians, late-night hosts and podcast stars will perform in more than 100 shows at places including the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Town Hall, Carolines on Broadway and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

"We are especially thrilled to bring the festival back this year after having been canceled last year due to the pandemic," said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the festival and Carolines on Broadway. "It’s been a very long and painful time in general and, specifically, for the live event industry. We are committed not only to bringing the laughter back to New York City."

Tickets go on sale Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at nycomedyfestival.com.

By The Associated Press

