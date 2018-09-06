Ahh, New York Fashion Week: A time for celebrities to bust out their best (and wackiest) styles, debut new looks and buzz about the latest season's fashions.

NYFW brings high-profile celebrities to the city for more than a week in September and February. You'll spot them in the front row at top designers' shows or even strutting their stuff on the runways.

See photos of celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week 2018, which spans from Sept. 6 through Sept. 13. So far: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Tom Hanks and more have stepped out in NYC.

Camilla Belle and Lea Michele Actresses Camilla Belle and Lea Michele attend the Noon By Noor show at Gallery II at Spring Studios on Sept. 6.

Cardi B Weeks after giving birth to baby Kulture, Cardi B stepped out at the Tom Ford NYFW kickoff show at Park Avenue Armory on Sept. 5 flaunting some serious curves. Her secret? "I'm wearing a ... girdle," she told Newsday's Anne Bratskeir and press, giggling.

Hailee Steinfeld Fresh off her Voicenotes tour with Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld stepped out at the Tom Ford show at Park Avenue Armory on Sept 5.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, attended the Tom Ford fashion show at Park Avenue Armory on Sept. 5.

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj arrives at the NYFW kickoff party in style, greeting paparazzi outside The Pool on Sept. 5 in a black leotard.

Ryan Jamaal Swain Ryan Jamaal Swain attended an NYFW kickoff party on Sept. 5 at The Pool in a get-up that would make his "Pose" character proud.