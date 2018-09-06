Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

EntertainmentCelebrities

New York Fashion Week: Celebrities spotted in front rows, on runways and beyond

By amNY.com staff
Ahh, New York Fashion Week: A time for celebrities to bust out their best (and wackiest) styles, debut new looks and buzz about the latest season's fashions.

NYFW brings high-profile celebrities to the city for more than a week in September and February. You'll spot them in the front row at top designers' shows or even strutting their stuff on the runways.

See photos of celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week 2018, which spans from Sept. 6 through Sept. 13. So far: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Tom Hanks and more have stepped out in NYC.

Camilla Belle and Lea Michele

Actresses Camilla Belle and Lea Michele attend the
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows / Dia Dipasupil

Actresses Camilla Belle and Lea Michele attend the Noon By Noor show at Gallery II at Spring Studios on Sept. 6.

Cardi B

Weeks after giving birth to baby Kulture, Cardi
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Weeks after giving birth to baby Kulture, Cardi B stepped out at the Tom Ford NYFW kickoff show at Park Avenue Armory on Sept. 5 flaunting some serious curves. Her secret? "I'm wearing a ... girdle," she told Newsday's Anne Bratskeir and press, giggling.

Hailee Steinfeld

Fresh off her Voicenotes tour with Charlie Puth,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Fresh off her Voicenotes tour with Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld stepped out at the Tom Ford show at Park Avenue Armory on Sept 5.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, attended
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, attended the Tom Ford fashion show at Park Avenue Armory on Sept. 5.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrives at the NYFW kickoff party
Photo Credit: Getty Images for IMG / Bryan Bedder

Nicki Minaj arrives at the NYFW kickoff party in style, greeting paparazzi outside The Pool on Sept. 5 in a black leotard.

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain attended an NYFW kickoff party
Photo Credit: Getty Images for IMG / Bryan Bedder

Ryan Jamaal Swain attended an NYFW kickoff party on Sept. 5 at The Pool in a get-up that would make his "Pose" character proud.

Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa had a monochromatic moment at a
Photo Credit: Getty Images for IMG / Bryan Bedder

Francia Raisa had a monochromatic moment at a NYFW kickoff party at The Pool on 52nd Street on Sept. 5.

