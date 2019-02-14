Valentine's Day is pressure-free for many celebrities found frequenting the New York Fashion Week runways.

Take "Good Girls" actress Christina Hendricks, spotted at Christian Siriano's show at Top of the Rock in Rockefeller Center Saturday, as the prime example.

She and her husband of 10 years, Geoffrey Arend, “usually try to reschedule Valentine’s Day because we sort of figure it’s amateur night," she said sitting in the front row alongside "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay and "Will & Grace's" Debra Messing.

Channeling a frightful scene straight out of the 2010 romcom "Valentine's Day," she credited the overcrowded (and overrated) restaurant scene for dwindling her interest.

"We just do it when we’re ready to do it," she says, of celebrating. "We don’t like to have a set menu and we don’t like heart-shaped shrimp. There’s just no reason everything has to be heart-shaped.”

Seated to her left was model Coco Rocha, whose reaction about the heart-covered day was even less enthusiastic. “I don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day at all. I guess we’re very boring people," she added.

And Kelli Giddish who plays Det. Amanda Rollins on NBC‘s "SVU," well, she indicated that she and husband Lawrence Faulborn are almost too tired to celebrate.

“Well, between work and we have a 3-year-old running around and a 3-month-old" – Giddish had a second baby boy in November — “we just kind of pass each other and say 'you doing all right?' – and that’s kind of it."

Some celebrities, however, are hoping to keep the spark alive, while others are planning on using Feb. 14 as a "Parks and Recreation"-style excuse to spend a night out with friends.

Carol Alt, the iconic supermodel, who closed Dennis Basso’s Monday afternoon show at Cipriani, said she plans to lunch with friends at Maison Vivienne on East 60th Street.

"It’s Galentine’s Day and I’m going with the girls. Everybody’s saying, ‘how come you look so good?’ and it’s because I’m single,” she said.

Also at Basso’s show, J. Alexander (Miss J), the "America's Next Top Model" television personality and runway coach who is “making a pair of pants. There’s something on my mind and I have them cut out. Fashion week ends the 13th so I can make them on the 14th.”

Country singer Jennifer Nettles, resplendent in a Basso coat, kept her plans close to the vest. “I’ll never tell.”