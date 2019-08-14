TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Trial starting in defamation lawsuit against author Sparks

Novelist Nicholas Sparks attends a special screening in

Novelist Nicholas Sparks attends a special screening in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2016 Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

RALEIGH, N.C. — The trial is getting underway in a lawsuit that accuses novelist Nicholas Sparks of defaming the former headmaster of a private Christian school he founded in North Carolina.

Saul Hillel Benjamin accuses Sparks of telling Epiphany School parents, a job recruiter and others that Benjamin suffered from mental illness.

The jury in the trial beginning Wednesday in Raleigh will decide whether the private K-12 school in Spark's hometown of New Bern, the author and the foundation Sparks created to support the school should pay damages.

Benjamin's lawsuit alleges that the author of "Message in a Bottle" and "The Notebook" defamed him and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Benjamin was in the headmaster's position for less than five months and says he was forced out.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Luke Islam of Garden City South, an "America's LIer, 12, gets standing ovation on live 'AGT'
Bella Thorne attends the LA Premiere of "JT Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub
Reality-TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley attend the 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with tax evasion
Hannah Brown at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango 'Bachelorette' says she's been 'struggling' emotionally
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN backs Chris Cuomo after LI confrontation
Kenya Barris, left, and Rania "Rainbow" Barris arrive 'Black-ish' creator divorcing wife of 20 years
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search