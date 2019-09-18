TODAY'S PAPER
Nick Carter gets restraining order against brother Aaron

Nick Carter, left, and his younger brother, Aaron, appear in a composite image. The elder Carter has accused Aaron of issuing threats against Nick's wife and unborn child. Photo Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Ethan Miller, left; Getty Images / Alison Buck

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against his younger brother, singer Aaron Carter. The older Carter, 39, alleges that 31-year-old Aaron made threats to kill Nick's pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, and their unborn child. “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick tweeted Tuesday.

Aaron Carter tweeted later that his relationship with his brother was finished: "Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life," Aaron later tweeted on Tuesday. "I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend to." 

The news follows Aaron Carter's appearance last week on the syndicated show "The Doctors," in which he revealed that he suffers from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

