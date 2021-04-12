Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa expecting twins

Singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon, who in December welcomed his second child with yoga instructor Brittany Bell, is now expecting twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies," De La Rosa, a former iHeart Radio personality, wrote in a long Instagram message posted on two separate pregnancy portraits with Cannon, 40. "Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. … Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. … "

Cannon, who has not commented publicly, is the father of his pop star ex-wife Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who turn 10 this month, and, with Bell, infant Powerful Queen Cannon and son Golden Cannon, 4.