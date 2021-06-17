TODAY'S PAPER
Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa are parents of twin boys

Nick Cannon attends Nick Cannon, Meruelo Media, Skyview

Nick Cannon attends Nick Cannon, Meruelo Media, Skyview Announce Radio Syndication on December 4, 2019 in Burbank, California. Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit In Los Angeles at Magic Box on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon, who in December welcomed his second child with yoga instructor and beauty-pageant winner Brittany Bell, is now father to twin boys with Abby De La Rosa.

"June 14th, 2021. Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon. #MyWorld #ZionandZilly," wrote former iHeart Radio personality De La Rosa on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, posting a silent 9-second video clip of herself in a hospital bed, beaming as she cradles her newborn sons.

Cannon, who has not commented publicly, also is the father of his pop star ex-wife Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and, with Bell, son Golden Cannon, 4, and 6-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon. In since-deleted posts, De La Rosa had shown her first pregnancy photos on Instagram in February, and had disclosed in April that she and Cannon, 40, were expecting twin boys.

