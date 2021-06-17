Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa are parents of twin boys

Singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon, who in December welcomed his second child with yoga instructor and beauty-pageant winner Brittany Bell, is now father to twin boys with Abby De La Rosa.

"June 14th, 2021. Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon. #MyWorld #ZionandZilly," wrote former iHeart Radio personality De La Rosa on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, posting a silent 9-second video clip of herself in a hospital bed, beaming as she cradles her newborn sons.

Cannon, who has not commented publicly, also is the father of his pop star ex-wife Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and, with Bell, son Golden Cannon, 4, and 6-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon. In since-deleted posts, De La Rosa had shown her first pregnancy photos on Instagram in February, and had disclosed in April that she and Cannon, 40, were expecting twin boys.