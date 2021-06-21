Nick Cannon might be a father again

Instagram glamour model Alyssa Scott strongly suggested Sunday that the father of her unborn child is singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon — who on June 14 had welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa and in December had his second child with Brittany Bell.

In a post on Instagram Stories, where messages cycle out after 24 hours, Scott had displayed an outdoor portrait of herself in late pregnancy, in a flowing blue dress, leaning with a wistful, faraway look against a large, craggy rock. Behind her and sitting atop that rock is a shirtless man resembling Cannon, displaying the star's distinctive tattoos, looking away from the camera as his outstretched hands touch her belly.

"Celebrating you today," Scott wrote in graphical text across the image, ending the phrase with a red heart. Sunday was Father's Day.

Scott's most recent live Instagram post is a set of three pregnancy photos on June 14, captioned, "Mamiiii the final days are here!" Multiple outlets have reported that Scott previously had posted a nude pregnancy photo of herself, captioning it, "Zen S. Cannon."

Nick Cannon, 40, has not publicly commented about Scott's pregnancy, nor had he when former iHeart Radio personality Abby De La Rosa on June 16 posted a silent 9-second video clip of herself in a hospital bed, beaming as she cradles two newborns. "June 14th, 2021. Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon. #MyWorld #ZionandZilly," she captioned it.

Nick Cannon also is the father of his pop star ex-wife Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe; and, with yoga instructor and beauty-pageant winner Brittany Bell, son Golden Cannon, 4, and 6-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon.