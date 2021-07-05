It looks like Nick Cannon has become a father for the seventh time.

Instagram model Alyssa Scott, who publicly suggested last month that singer-actor and TV personality Nick Cannon was the father of her unborn child, revealed on Saturday via Instagram that she had given birth to a son.

Scott posted three black-and-white pictures, including two in which he's holding the newborn. "I will love you for eternity," she captioned the photos, which also stated that the baby was born on June 23.

This would be the fourth child for Cannon, 40, in less than a year. On June 14, Cannon welcomed twin boys with former iHeartRadio personality Abby De La Rosa and in December he had his second child with yoga instructor and beauty pageant winner Brittany Bell.

Cannon has not commented publicly about Scott's pregnancy.

"The Masked Singer" host is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he had with his ex-wife, Long Island-raised pop diva Mariah Carey. In addition to his 7-month old daughter with Bell, named Powerful Queen, the couple has a 4-year-old son, Golden.