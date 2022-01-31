Singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child with his fifth partner.

On his daytime talk show Monday, the 41-year-old Cannon announced that he and Instagram model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi, born Breana Moran, 30, are expecting a son. "I never usually use my own personal pictures as pic-of-the-day," he told his audience as he held a framed photo of a gender-reveal party, "but today I have to do it because I want to share this beautiful, extraordinary moment. It's me and Bre, the next mother of our child. It's a boy." He added, "That sounds weird, saying, 'the next mother,' because as everybody knows I have a lot of children, and I love them all dearly, sincerely."

Cannon is the father of his pop star ex-wife Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe; son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, with yoga instructor Brittany Bell; and 7-month old twin sons Zion and Zillion with former iHeart Radio personality Abby De La Rosa. His and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son Zen died of brain cancer on Dec. 5. Tiesi previously was married to former pro football player Johnny Manziel.