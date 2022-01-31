TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Nick Cannon expecting his eighth child (with his fifth partner)

Nick Cannon announced he'll be a father for

Nick Cannon announced he'll be a father for the eighth time on his daytime talk show.  Credit: Invision / AP / Andy Kropa

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child with his fifth partner.

On his daytime talk show Monday, the 41-year-old Cannon announced that he and Instagram model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi, born Breana Moran, 30, are expecting a son. "I never usually use my own personal pictures as pic-of-the-day," he told his audience as he held a framed photo of a gender-reveal party, "but today I have to do it because I want to share this beautiful, extraordinary moment. It's me and Bre, the next mother of our child. It's a boy." He added, "That sounds weird, saying, 'the next mother,' because as everybody knows I have a lot of children, and I love them all dearly, sincerely."

Cannon is the father of his pop star ex-wife Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe; son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, with yoga instructor Brittany Bell; and 7-month old twin sons Zion and Zillion with former iHeart Radio personality Abby De La Rosa. His and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son Zen died of brain cancer on Dec. 5. Tiesi previously was married to former pro football player Johnny Manziel.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Janice Lieberman has joined News 12 Long Island,
Janice Lieberman, former 'Today' and 'GMA' reporter, joins News 12
Howard Hesseman arrives at a comedy celebration in
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
Jerry Carroll from one of his many, many
These NY TV commercials drove us crazy back in the day
FILE - Stephanie Ruhle attends The Hollywood Reporter's
Ruhle replaces Williams on MSNBC; 'Morning Joe' expanded
Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank and Jesse
Where to stream 19 Oscar-worthy movies right now
Lamar Odom will compete on the new season
'Celebrity Big Brother' welcomes Lamar Odom, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?