EntertainmentCelebrities

Nick Cannon, girlfriend welcome second child together

Brittany Bell and boyfriend Nick Cannon, seen in

Brittany Bell and boyfriend Nick Cannon, seen in 2015, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. Credit: Getty Images for Maxim / Jason Merritt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon and his girlfriend, yoga instructor and former pageant contestant Brittany Bell, announced on Christmas Day that they had welcomed their second child together.

"The best gift ever … we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share," wrote Bell, a former Miss Arizona USA and Miss Guam, on her Instagram account, captioning a photo of herself hugging the couple’s son Golden, who turns 4 in February, and the newborn, alongside the 40-year-old Cannon in a Santa outfit. It was unclear from the post whether "Powerful" was a first name or the parents’ proud and hopeful description.

"So much more to share," Bell wrote. "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL … Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD."

Cannon already is the father of 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex-wife, the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised pop star Mariah Carey.

