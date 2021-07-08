On his radio show Wednesday, singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon joked about his recent flurry of offspring — three or possibly four since December.

In an interview on his "Nick Cannon Radio" show on the Los Angeles station KPWR-FM "Power 106," the 40-year-old star jocularly interviewed the hip-hop duo City Girls. Declaring, "I got more baby mamas than Lord knows…!" he told JT (nee Jatavia Shakara Johnson) 28, and Yung Miami (nee Caresha Romeka Brownlee), 27, that, "I'm like a sea horse out here — that's just the way I'm procreating!" Seahorses can give birth to more than 1,500 offspring at a time — though it is the males, not the females, who go through labor and delivery.

Later, after Cannon solicited general advice from the duo, JT suggested with a laugh, "Just stay true to yourself and wrap it up. Like, wrap it up!"

" 'Wrap it up' like hurry up and wrap it up?' " asked the host. "Or 'wrap it up and protect yourself!' "

"Wrap it up and protect yourself," replied JT, leading Cannon to announce, "I'm having these kids on purpose! … "I don't have no accident!"

He added, to laughter all around, "Trust me — there's a lot of people I coulda got pregnant that I didn't! The ones that got pregnant are the ones that was supposed to get pregnant! … You only live once." Later he told the duo, "I appreciate the advice — wrap it up, for the ones I don't want to impregnate."

Yung Miami noted, "I really don't see nothin' wrong with you having kids, because, like, when I'm ready, I'm gonna do it, too" — prompting Cannon to immediately joke, "Call me!"

Cannon in December welcomed daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, his second child with yoga instructor and beauty-pageant winner Brittany Bell. Then on June 14, former iHeart Radio personality Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his twin sons, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.

Instagram glamour model Alyssa Scott has strongly suggested that her child born on June 23 is Cannon's. Days before, in a post at Instagram Stories, where messages cycle out after 24 hours, Scott had displayed an outdoor portrait of herself in late pregnancy. Behind her was a shirtless man resembling Cannon, wearing the star's distinctive tattoos, looking away from the camera as his outstretched hands touched her belly. Multiple outlets reported last month that Scott previously had posted a nude pregnancy photo of herself, captioning it with, evidently, the child's name: "Zen S. Cannon."

Nick Cannon also is the father of his pop star ex-wife Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and Bell's 4-year-old son, Golden Cannon.