Nick Cannon coming to Westbury, with up-and-coming talent

Singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon brings his 24-city "Next Superstar Tour 2023" to the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on April 26.

In partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition, the tour features not only a stage show with up-and-coming talent but also an educational seminar and a grant program devoted to "the advancement and development of music’s next generation of industry professionals," and which is taking applications at bit.ly/3Ponb5e.

Tickets for the show, which includes performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame and POP MONEY, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Visit bmacoalition.org/ for more information on seminars and the grant application.

"We look to spread knowledge and strategies not only for up and coming musicians but aspiring professionals looking to build a career within the many aspects of the music and entertainment industry," Cannon, 42, said in a statement.