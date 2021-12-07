Nick Cannon said on his daytime talk show Tuesday that his youngest child, 5-month-old son Zen Scott Cannon, died over the weekend after having been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

"Fluid … was building up in his head," causing it to swell, the singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host, 41, said, adding that "immediately we had to have surgeries — brain surgery. We put a shunt in his head [to drain the fluid] and we were hoping for the best."

He went on to say that on Thanksgiving, "The process sped up. Ultimately … it was cancer in the brain. And the tumor began to grow a lot faster."

Cannon said he and family members spent Sunday at a California oceanside with the child, his son with Instagram glamour model Alyssa Scott. "Not only did we get to see the sun rise, but we got to see the sun set, too," Cannon said.

The entertainer also is the father of his pop star ex-wife Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe; son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 11 months, both with yoga instructor Brittany Bell; and 5-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with former iHeart Radio personality Abby De La Rosa. Zion and Zillion were born nine days before Zen.