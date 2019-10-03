Nick Carter, wife welcome second child

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt Carter have welcome their second child, following a miscarriage last year..

The couple's representative told Us Weekly Thursday, "Mom and daughter are doing great." The magazine said the baby arrived late Wednesday.

Nick Carter, 39, and Lauren Carter, 36, a fitness professional who runs the California cosmetic spa ProDerm Aesthetics, have a 3-year-old son, Odin. In September 2018, the couple revealed they had suffered a miscarriage. This Sept. 13, days after the one-year anniversary of that announcement, Nick Carter tweeted a sonogram image of the new child and wrote, "God please give me and my wife @Lauren_Kitt the strength to endure the next 3 weeks leading up to the birth of our new baby. We’ve waited so long for you little one. All your prayers for peace please."