TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Nick Carter, wife welcome second child

Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt attend the 2015

Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt attend the 2015 premiere of "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" in Hollywood.   Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt Carter have welcome their second child, following a miscarriage last year..

The couple's  representative told Us Weekly Thursday, "Mom and daughter are doing great." The magazine said the baby arrived late Wednesday.

Nick Carter, 39, and Lauren Carter, 36, a fitness professional who runs the California cosmetic spa ProDerm Aesthetics, have a 3-year-old son, Odin. In September 2018, the couple revealed they had suffered a miscarriage. This Sept. 13, days after the one-year anniversary of that announcement, Nick Carter tweeted a sonogram image of the new child and wrote, "God please give me and my wife @Lauren_Kitt the strength to endure the next 3 weeks leading up to the birth of our new baby. We’ve waited so long for you little one. All your prayers for peace please."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Tanner Sterback of Sayville will be on Globetrotting LIer sets sail on new season of 'Below Deck'
Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman in The 'Batwoman': Gotham's newest crimefighter 
Tim Robbins stars in season 2 of Hulu's What's new in October on the streaming services
"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gina Kirschenheiter LI-raised 'Housewife' open to getting married again
Constance Wu (left) and Kelsey Grammer will be North Fork TV Festival celebrates indie television
Jerry Seinfeld attends the LA Tastemaker event for Jerry Seinfeld wins 'Coffee' copyright case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search