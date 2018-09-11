The wife of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has suffered a miscarriage.

"God give us peace during this time," Carter, 38, tweeted Monday while on a two-week Latin America tour. "I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heart broken." In response to a fan's condolences, he said, " It was a little sister for Odin . . . ," his and wife Lauren Kitt's 2-year-old son.

Carter initially contemplated canceling the tour’s final show, at the Barranco Arena in Lima, Peru, scheduled for the same day. "I don't think I can perform tonight," he tweeted. "I'm sorry Lima." Less than an hour later, he reconsidered, writing, "This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I'll be on the stage tonight."

A day earlier Kitt, 35, a fitness professional who runs the cosmetic spa ProDerm Aesthetics in California, had posted an Instagram photo of Odin from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, showing the little boy holding a toy truck.

In November 2015, before their first child was born, Carter and Kitt appeared in a pretaped feature on "Dancing With the Stars," on which Carter was competing. They spoke of their difficulties with having children, and revealed Kitt already had suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Los Angeles have declined to file charges against Carter after a singer reported last year that he had raped her in his apartment in 2003, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that because the woman, Melissa Schuman from the group Dream, was 18 at the time, the statute of limitations expired in 2013. They did not evaluate the merits of Schuman’s story.

Carter’s lawyer, Michael Holtz, said his client denied the allegations from the start, was confident prosecutors would find no basis for charges and now feels vindicated.

Schuman said in an email Tuesday that she was well aware the statute of limitations would make charges unlikely, but she wrote that it gave her solace to know her case had been documented, adding she was happy she had spoken out.