Actor Nick Cordero, who has been hospitalized since March 31 with a severe case of COVID-19 and came out of a medically induced coma only in mid-May, is now receiving treatments to reduce his body's inflammation.

In an Instagram Stories video the actor's wife, actress and fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, said, "We're at a point where we've sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we're just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good," according to a Deadline.com transcript.

Cordero, 41, received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Woody Allen's "Bullets Over Broadway" (2014) and has played a recurring role on TV's "Blue Bloods." "We've just been in a little bit of a standstill … we're just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day," Kloots said in her video. The couple has a son, Elvis, who turns 1 on June 10.