EntertainmentCelebrities

Nick Cordero receiving treatment to reduce inflammation, wife says

Nick Cordero attends the opening night for "Rock

Nick Cordero attends the opening night for "Rock Of Ages Hollywood" on Jan. 15, 2020, in Hollywood. Credit: Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood / Vivien Killilea

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actor Nick Cordero, who has been hospitalized since March 31 with a severe case of COVID-19 and came out of a medically induced coma only in mid-May, is now receiving treatments to reduce his body's inflammation.

In an Instagram Stories video the actor's wife, actress and fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, said, "We're at a point where we've sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we're just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good," according to a Deadline.com transcript.

Cordero, 41, received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Woody Allen's "Bullets Over Broadway" (2014) and has played a recurring role on TV's "Blue Bloods." "We've just been in a little bit of a standstill … we're just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day," Kloots said in her video. The couple has a son, Elvis, who turns 1 on June 10.

