Broadway star Nick Cordero is awake from a medically induced coma brought on by complications from COVID-19, reports his wife Amanda Kloots.

Kloot took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and said via video while holding the couple's infant son, Elvis: "Nick, Dada, is awake! Yay!"

"I asked the doctor today: ‘Can we say he is awake?' He is awake,' " Kloots said, but noted that her husband is still in very early recovery. "It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all his energy. Dada did it!"

The 41-year-old Cordero, who has been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for weeks, has suffered multiple setbacks, including septic shock, a low blood count and a leg amputation.

Since her husband fell ill with COVID-19, Kloots has been sharing uplifting song and dance videos, as well as health updates, on social media with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

She posted Monday that Cordero had begun responding to commands via a FaceTime video chat on Mother's Day.

"Nick is starting to follow commands and doing simple tracking!!!!!" she wrote. "He is very weak so even just opening his eyes is a struggle, but it is happening. He is starting to wake up!! We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!!"

Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his role of Cheech in "Bullets Over Broadway," and starred in the hit musical "Waitress," "Rock of Ages" and "A Bronx Tale."

With wire reports