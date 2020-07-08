Nick Cordero GoFundMe page tops $1 million 

Friends and fans of Nick Cordero are still showing their support for the Broadway actor who died on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a GoFundMe page that was started to help pay for the medical expenses for Cordero, who had been suffering from complications due to the coronavirus, had surpassed the $1 million mark and was still growing. That has far exceeded the original $480,000 goal of the campaign, which was launched in mid-April to help ease the financial burden on Cordero and his family, which includes wife Amanda Kloots and son Elvis, 1.

In an interview with Kloots posted Wednesday, Kloots spoke to People Magazine about how much she misses Cordero. "As a husband I don’t think a day went by that he didn’t say to me, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I’m heartbroken," she said.

In related news, fans of the performer have created an online petition urging the Shubert Organization to rename the Longacre Theatre to the Nick Cordero Theatre. The petition had 29,167 signatures toward its goal of 30,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

Cordero, who fell ill on March 20, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 30 with what doctors at first misdiagnosed as pneumonia and later discovered was the coronavirus. He suffered a series of health setbacks including mini-strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted, according to Kloots.

Prior to moving to Los Angeles, Cordero made his mark in several hit Broadway musicals including "Waitress," "A Bronx Tale" and "Bullets Over Broadway," for which he received a best featured actor Tony Award nomination in 2014.