Nicki Minaj reveals she's pregnant

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj is pregnant.

The hitmaker, 37, who is married to former childhood sweetheart Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, posted two separate pregnancy portraits on Instagram Monday. "#Preggers," she announced simply in the first, followed by a yellow-heart emoji.

She wears a different outfit in each of the two professionally shot photos. In the first, she kneels against a white and pink background wearing a bikini top covered in decorative patches, a side-tie bikini bottom, and a bright yellow wig. In the second, the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, raised primarily in Queens, stands in a white limbo with blue hair piled high with a yellow bow, and wears a Caribbean-inspired bikini ensemble with heavy fringing, plus knee-length, lace-top white stockings. In both images she wears clear, extreme-stiletto platform shoes.

Minaj announced in October that she and Petty, who is in his early 40s, had married, many months after she had begun referring casually to him as her husband.

"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the "Barbie Dreams" singer, born Onika Tanya Maraj, posted on Instagram on Oct. 21, along with emoji of a bride, a groom, a tearful smiley face, hands clasped in prayer, and a pink bow. Accompanying the message was a silent video of mugs reading "Mrs." and "Mr.," a white baseball cap reading "Bride" and a black baseball cap reading "Groom."

The relationship had sparked unease among fans and some in the music industry when Minaj and Petty began dating in 2018 and his criminal record became public. New York State sex-offender records show that in April 1995, while still a minor teen, Petty was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl the previous September. After serving time, he remains a level-two registered sex offender in New York State.

Additionally, court documents obtained by TheBlast.com show he pleaded guilty in Queens in March 2006 to a manslaughter charge for shooting a man named Lamont Robinson to death on April 27, 2002. He served seven years in prison and was released in May 2013.