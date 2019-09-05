TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Nicki Minaj tweets she's retiring to 'have my family'

Rapper Nicki Minaj shows off her trophies backstage

Rapper Nicki Minaj shows off her trophies backstage at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain, on Nov. 4, 2018. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA

By The Associated Press
Print

Is Nicki Minaj really hanging up the mic?

The chart-topping rapper announced Thursday on Twitter that she "decided to retire & have my family." Her announcement comes as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Hot Girl Summer.”

In the tweet, the 36-year-old Minaj took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”

In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out of a show in Saudi Arabia to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. The rapper, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Queens, also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.

Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album “Megatron.”

A representative for Minaj didn’t immediately reply to messages.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Edie Falco, left, and Olivia Lucy Phillip star Edie Falco filming new CBS series in Sands Point
Gina Kirschenheiter attends the House of Sillage Holiday Report: LI 'RHOC' star's ex charged with domestic violence
Kevin James appears on "The Tonight Show Starring LI's Kevin James to star in NASCAR-themed show
Billy Joel, left, shows off his motorcycle Billy Joel takes a ride on 'Jay Leno's Garage'
The "Transparent" Musical Finale" will be streamed on What's new on the streaming services in September
Mike Colter stars in the new CBS series 11 great shows to watch in September
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search