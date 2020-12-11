TODAY'S PAPER
College graduate headed to med school thanks Nicki Minaj for tuition

Nicki Minaj, pictured, paid for the tuition of

Nicki Minaj, pictured, paid for the tuition of Artavion Cook, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who just graduated. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

By The Associated Press
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who just graduated is thanking rap artist Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition.

Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college. Minaj agreed — on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, "Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it."

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer including Artavion Cook. He asked on Twitter if she could help pay his current outstanding balance of $1,300. She did and this week Cook graduated with a bachelor's in science in biology.

"This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!" he Tweeted, according to the Daily Advertiser.

The newspaper reports that Cook is looking forward to medical school and is getting ready to take the MCAT in the spring. He'd like to go to LSU Shreveport, Morehouse, Howard University, or Meharry Medical College.

