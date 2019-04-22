TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Nicolas Cage's bride seeks spousal support

Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment from Erika

Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment from Erika Koike just four days after their March 23 wedding. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Charles Sykes

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The woman who married Oscar winner Nicolas Cage while the actor said he was intoxicated has asked for spousal support.

Cage, 55, had filed for an annulment within days of their March 23 wedding. Koike, whom the actor dated for about a year, said in court documents obtained by TMZ.com that the marriage was legitimate and that divorce rather than annulment should apply. She wants spousal support based on what her filing calls lost career opportunities during their relationship and for damage to her reputation.

This was the fourth marriage for Cage, who was previously wed to actress Patricia Arquette, Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa-Marie Presley and Alice Kim. All of those unions ended in divorce.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Recent notable deaths
Actors Maisie Williams and Kit Harington in a 'Game of Thrones' recap: The biggest battle is ahead
Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. near the flag '1969' review: Shining a light on the moon
Jimmy Kimmel attends the Disney/ABC/Freeform 2018 Upfront Party 'All in the Family,' 'Jeffersons' rebooted for live special
Joe Giudice appears at Pangea Nightclub at the Joe Giudice's deportation appeal denied
Steve Way (left) and Ramy Youssef of Hulu's 'Ramy': One of the year's best new comedies