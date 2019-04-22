Nicolas Cage's bride seeks spousal support

The woman who married Oscar winner Nicolas Cage while the actor said he was intoxicated has asked for spousal support.

Cage, 55, had filed for an annulment within days of their March 23 wedding. Koike, whom the actor dated for about a year, said in court documents obtained by TMZ.com that the marriage was legitimate and that divorce rather than annulment should apply. She wants spousal support based on what her filing calls lost career opportunities during their relationship and for damage to her reputation.

This was the fourth marriage for Cage, who was previously wed to actress Patricia Arquette, Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa-Marie Presley and Alice Kim. All of those unions ended in divorce.