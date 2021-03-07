TODAY'S PAPER
Nicolas Cage married for fifth time: 'We are very happy'

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata in

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata in Las Vegas on Feb. 16.  Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Nicolas Cage has married for the fifth time.

The Oscar-winning actor, 57, confirmed to People magazine Friday that he wed Riko Shibata at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Feb. 16.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage said in a statement to People.

His representative told the magazine, "The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom's late father," adding, "The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers."

Cage previously was married to actress Patricia Arquette; Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa-Marie Presley; Alice Kim; and Erika Koike, after a days-long marriage in 2019. All those unions ending in divorce.

Cage has son Weston, 30, from a relationship with model Kristina Fulton, and son Kal-el, 15, with Kim.

The star's films include "Moonstruck" (1987), "Face/Off" (1997), "National Treasure" and its sequel (2004, 2007), "Adaptation" (2002), for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, and "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995), for which he won Best Actor.

