Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, husband expecting 3rd child

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are expecting their third child, the reality-TV personality announced Thursday.

Polizzi, 30, revealed the news via Instagram. She posted a black-and-white photo of her children, Lorenzo Dominic, 6, and Giovanna Marie, 4, holding up a framed image of a sonogram depicting a child inside a womb, followed by a color image of her two children from the same photo session. "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," Polizzi wrote, adding emoji of a heart and hands held in prayer and the hashtag "family."

The "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" cast member and LaValle, 31, married in November 2014 after a 2 1/2 year engagement, according to People magazine.