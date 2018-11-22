TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, husband expecting 3rd child

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle,

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, have been married since 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper

By Newsday Staff
"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are expecting their third child, the reality-TV personality announced Thursday.

Polizzi, 30, revealed the news via Instagram. She posted a black-and-white photo of her children, Lorenzo Dominic, 6, and Giovanna Marie, 4, holding up a framed image of a sonogram depicting a child inside a womb, followed by a color image of her two children from the same photo session. "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," Polizzi wrote, adding emoji of a heart and hands held in prayer and the hashtag "family."

The "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" cast member and LaValle, 31, married in November 2014 after a 2 1/2 year engagement, according to People magazine.

