TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Niecy Nash surprises with wedding to singer Jessica Betts

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash, pictured in Los

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash, pictured in Los Angeles in December, publicly came out as gay with the announcement of her wedding to singer Jessica Betts over the weekend. Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash surprised fans with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash and Betts posted Twitter and Instagram photos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony in a lush garden setting.

Nash, whose legal first name is Carol, captioned the photo “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #LoveWins."

“I got a whole Wife,” Betts wrote in her own Instagram caption.

The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before.

“#PlotTwist,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji.

Nash's divorce from husband Jayson Tucker was finalized in March.

Nash, 50, is known for her roles on the television series “Reno 911,” “Never Have I Ever” and "Claws."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Mariah Carey discusses her 2008 appearance on "The Mariah Carey: Ellen DeGeneres made me feel 'uncomfortable' on show
David Ushery will anchor WNBC/4's 11 p.m. newscast.  David Ushery named Ch. 4's co-anchor at 11 p.m.
Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Lewis Gribben and Rian 'Get Duked!': Fun, entertaining comedy now on Amazon Prime 
Will Smith is pictured on the set of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast to reunite for HBO Max special
Comedian John Oliver now says that having a Oliver: Name sewage plant for me, I'll give to charity
NY State Sen. Anna Kaplan and W. Kamau CNN's 'United Shades' visits Great Neck, Roslyn
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search