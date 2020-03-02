Comedians Jack Black, Larry David, Zach Galifianakis, John Oliver, Rob Riggle, Phoebe Robinson, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman, singer-songwriter Kodi Lee and hip-hop band The Roots will be among the performers and guests on the eighth edition of the autism benefit "Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Research."

HBO said Monday that additional participants will be announced as they are confirmed. Hosted by Jon Stewart and presented at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in partnership with Next for Autism, the comedy special will air live on April 18.

General-public tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com and at Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (866-858-0008). Tickets go on sale Tuesday at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.