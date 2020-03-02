TODAY'S PAPER
Amy Schumer, Larry David set for Jon Stewart-hosted 'Night of Too Many Stars' benefit

Amy Schumer introduces a performance by the cast

Amy Schumer introduces a performance by the cast of "My Fair Lady"at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on, June 10, 2018, in New York. Jon Stewart performs onstage during the 13th annual Stand Up for Heroes to benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2019 in New York City.  Credit: Michael Zorn/Invision/AP; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation/Mike Coppola

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Comedians Jack Black, Larry David, Zach Galifianakis, John Oliver, Rob Riggle, Phoebe Robinson, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman, singer-songwriter Kodi Lee and hip-hop band The Roots will be among the  performers and guests on the eighth edition of the autism benefit "Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Research."

HBO said Monday that additional participants will be announced as they are confirmed. Hosted by Jon Stewart and presented at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in partnership with Next for Autism, the comedy special will air live on April 18.

General-public tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com and at Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (866-858-0008). Tickets go on sale Tuesday at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.

