LI's Nikki Blonsky publicly comes out as gay

"Hairspray" star Nikki Blonsky, a Great Neck native, has come out publicly as gay..

The 31-year-old performer, who has long had a gay following and was a featured guest of Long Island Pride's virtual celebration on June 14, announced on Twitter Sunday, "Hi, it's Nikki Blonsky and I'm coming out!"

The post linked to her TikTok account, where in a brief video she dances in what appears to be a backyard, lip-syncing to Diana Ross' 1980 gay anthem "I'm Coming Out," composed by Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers. On Monday, she added on Instagram, "Mama, "I'm coming out! #pride," alongside a colorful, confetti-filled illustration of the rainbow-hued words "I'm Gay!" Her Instagram bio now reads, "I'm a Gay Girl Now!"

In May 2019, while not coming out formally, Blonsky posted a since-deleted Instagram image of herself kissing a dark-haired woman. She told E! News of herself and a girlfriend E! said was named Dani, "I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship."