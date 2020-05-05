LI's Nikki Blonsky broadcasts daily on Instagram 

Actress Nikki Blonsky (2007’s “Hairspray”) is turning her quarantine time into internet entertainment. The Great Neck native, who now lives in Franklin Square, has launched a daily talk show on Instagram Live called “Nikki Nights,” in which she virtually interviews celebrities from her home.

“I truly like to converse with people,” says Blonsky, 31. “Every day is more exciting than the last. People are very giving of their time and energy right now.”

The show, which is shot in her backyard, organically began when she went live on Instagram one night with actress Georgina Leahy (“Blame the Hero”) and actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Jerry Maguire”).

“We talked about everything,” she says. “From there on I decided to keep it going.”

Once “Nikki Nights” (starting at 7 p.m. daily on Instagram @nikkiblonsky) was launched last month, the show went on to feature guests such as TV personality/actress Ricki Lake (“The View,” 1988’s “Hairspray”), Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips, Rose McGowan (“Scream”), food critic Troy Johnson (Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games”), reality-TV star Cara Maria (MTV’s “The Challenge”) plus drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“They were all so receptive,” she says. “It’s amazing how the internet can bring people together.”

Upcoming guests include actress Hayley Hasselhoff (“Huge”), chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern (“Bizarre Foods”) and actress-model Laura James (winner of “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 19).

Blonsky is comfortable in front of the camera and says she developed her conversational skills from appearances on “The View” and the “Late Show with David Letterman.”

“I grew up in a household where my parents let me be myself, speak my mind and be a strong, independent woman,” she says. “I feel more at home in front of the camera than alone with two people.”

Blonsky credits her education at the Village School in Great Neck as the foundation of her youth.

“It’s my alma mater and one of my favorite places on Earth,” she says. “Long Island will always be my home.”