Nikki and Brie Bella reveal their babies' names

Twin-sister retired pro wrestlers and "Total Bellas" reality-TV stars Nikki and Brie Bella, who gave birth within a day of each other on July 31 and Aug. 1, respectively, have revealed their newborns' names.

"Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev," wrote Nikki Bella, 36, on social media Wednesday, with a close-up photo of the boy's face. Her fiance, "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom professional Artem Chigvintsev, 38, posted on his social media a photo of himself holding the newborn and kissing his head, captioned, "Father and son, Nicole we did good!"

Brie Bella, who is married to WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan, 39, born Bryan Danielson, introduced on social media "Buddy Dessert Danielson. Named after Bryan's Dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana's maiden name. He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people." Danielson has not commented publicly. He and Brie Bella already are parents to daughter Birdie Joe, 3.