Retired WWE twins Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant

Twin-sister retired professional wrestlers Nikka and Brie Bella announced Wednesday they are both pregnant.

"Never, EVER would have thought this would have happened! Lol but YES WE ARE PREGNANT!" tweeted Nikki Bella, 36, on the joint Bella Twins account. She and her season-25 "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer partner, Artem Chigvintsev, revealed earlier this month that they became engaged in November. "Brie is literally only a week and a half ahead of me," she went on. "Can't wait to be a MOM!!"

In a second tweet, Nikki Bella said, "I was like, 'Brie whatcha up to?' she was like, 'Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement.' I was like ARTEM! We haven't taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one," she wrote, posting a sonogram image. "Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it! Lol."

"We are so excited," tweeted Chigvintsev, 37, posting the same image alongside graphical text reading, "I'm going to be a Dad!"

"We are shocked like all of you!!!" wrote Brie Bella— born Brianna Garcia-Colace alongside Stephanie Nicola Garcia-Colace in San Diego, California, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona —on Instagram. "Never in a million years … did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!” Brie Bella has been married since April 2014 to WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan.

In a long Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, Nikki Bella said being a mother was "something I have wanted to be my whole life" and revealed, "I'm 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little!" The babies are due in August, she said.

The sisters had revealed their pregnancies earlier Wednesday on the Web series "People TV." "We're pregnant!" they announced together. "I never thought, ever, that we would even be raising kids within a few years apart, together," Nikki Bella says. "Let alone when she found out her due date and I found out mine and I'm like, 'We're a week-and-a-half apart?' … I was, like, 'This is weird.' "

Adds Brie Bella, "Someone told us today, they're, like, 'Wow, you guys are only a week apart, it's like you're having twins, it's just the twins decided to grow in different wombs,' and I was like, 'Whoa.' "

Brie Bella and Bryan, born Brian Danielson, are the parents of a 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. Nikki Bella formerly was engaged to pro wrestler and actor John Cena.