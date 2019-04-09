TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Public memorial for Nipsey Hussle to be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles

Nipsey Hussle in Oakland, Calif., March 29, 2018.

Nipsey Hussle in Oakland, Calif., March 29, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

By The Associated Press
Print

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The website for the 21,000-seat downtown arena says free tickets will become available at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the event that organizers are calling Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life.

The memorial begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

Hussle, a 33-year-old father of two and a hip-hop artist as beloved for his work in his community as his music, was fatally shot March 31 while standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.

Two days later, police arrested Eric R. Holder Jr. in the killing and on Thursday prosecutors charged him with murder. Holder has pleaded not guilty.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards R. Kelly's ex, kids to appear on reality show
Beyoncé attends the NBA All-Star basketball game in Beyoncé Netflix special coming this month
Two contestants from Long Island appearing on MTV's LIers compete on 'Jersey Shore' dating show
Danai Gurira as Michonne in "The Walking Dead." 'The Walking Dead' adding third series
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths
Leslie Jones as Dr. DeMarsha and host Kit 'SNL' takes on Biden, Brexit and 'Game of Thrones'