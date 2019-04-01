Mourning for Nipsey Hussle goes well beyond his music

Nipsey Hussle thought Marathon Clothing could be a seed to revive the impoverished Los Angeles community where he grew up.

The 33-year-old rapper and his business partner purchased a plaza in the Crenshaw neighborhood, intending to knock it down and erect a six-story residential building atop a commercial plaza, with Marathon as its anchor.

But as Hussle stood in that same plaza Sunday night, he was shot and killed by an unknown assailant. On Monday, the neighborhood he sought to improve was mourning him for much more than his music.

Hussle's philanthropic work went well beyond the usual celebrity "giving back" ethos, and political and community leaders were as quick and effusive in their praise as his fellow hip-hop artists.

"Nipsey's activism, leadership and dedication to community was an inspiration for Californians and beyond," tweeted California senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris. "His senseless death leaves us worse off."

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about the "awful tragedy" Sunday night even before investigators had confirmed his death.

By Monday, hundreds of people formed a circle in front of the closed store to pay their respects. A memorial of candles, flowers and paintings of Hussle took shape in front of the store and in the parking lot.

Blaring loudly through several speakers, some of Hussle's popular songs were being played including "The Weather," ''Double Up" and "Hussle & Motivate."

Some shed tears. Many mourners pulled out their phones to document the scene. Others yelled, "Long live Nipsey."

Donte Coleman, 28, who lives in the neighborhood, fell to his knees and cried and called Hussle "a legend."

"Someone changed history yesterday," he said, referring to the gunman.

Coleman said Hussle inspired him to become an entrepreneur. He commended the rapper for trying to uplift his own community first instead of simply going elsewhere.

"A lot of people who get rich don't come back here," he said. "He's rare. A lot of people like him don't come around often."

Police cleared out after an all-night investigation that involved canvassing for witnesses and seeking surveillance video from nearby businesses, Lt. Chris Ramirez said. Investigators did not reveal a motive or publicly identify any suspects.

The coroner planned to perform an autopsy Monday. Two other men standing near Hussle were shot and wounded.

Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff tweeted that he and Police Chief Michel Moore had agreed to meet with Hussle on Monday to "talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids."

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was an Eritrean-American father of two who was engaged to actress Lauren London.

His hip-hop friends and other stars, including Rihanna and Snoop Dogg, mourned on social media, with many pointing out his particular role in uplifting African-Americans.

"I'll remember the beauty that he saw in our community. And the beauty that he was. He loved us," film director Ava Duvernay tweeted. "He's left that love with us. And it cannot die. Rest in Power, King. You mattered."

Emmy-nominated actress Issa Rae, also from Los Angeles, wrote on Twitter that Nipsey "inspired me to invest and own in our communities."