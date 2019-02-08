TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Susan Lucci, more stars walk the Red Dress Collection 2019 runway

By Newsday.com Staff
Celebrities including Susan Lucci, Nikki and Brie Bella and more walked the runway Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 for the American Heart Association's annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show, which aims to raise awareness about heart disease and women's heart health. The event took place at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Astrid Stawiarz

Susan Lucci backstage.

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Astrid Stawiarz

Susan Lucci backstage.

Nikki and Brie Bella with Flynn the dog

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Nikki Bella,
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Astrid Stawiarz

Nikki Bella, Flynn the dog (the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Best in Show winner) and Brie Bella backstage.

Eve

Eve
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Eve performs on he runway.

Eve

Eve
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Eve performs on the runway.

Eve

Eve
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Michael Loccisano

Eve performs on the runway.

Bo Derek

Bo Derek
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Bo Derek walks the runway with Flynn the dog.

Bo Derek

Bo Derek
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Michael Loccisano

Bo Derek and Flynn walk the runway.

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Susan Lucci walks the runway.

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Susan Lucci walks the runway.

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Michael Loccisano

Susan Lucci walks the runway.

Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Danica McKellar walks the runway.

Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Danica McKellar walks the runway.

Rosanna Arquette

Rosanna Arquette
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Rosanna Arquette walks the runway.

Rosanna Arquette

Rosanna Arquette
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Rosanna Arquette walks the runway.

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Sherri Shepherd walks the runway.

Brie and Nikki Bella

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Brie Bella, left, and Nikki Bella walk the runway.

Laurie Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Laurie Hernandez walks the runway.

Sheinelle Jones

Sheinelle Jones
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Sheinelle Jones walks the runway.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Jordyn Woods walks the runway.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Jordyn Woods walks the runway.

Eve

Eve
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Eve walks the runway.

Nathalie Kelley and Sherri Shepherd

Nathalie Kelley and Sherri Shepherd
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Astrid Stawiarz

Nathalie Kelley, left, and Sherri Shepherd backstage.

Bo Derek and Flynn the dog

Bo Derek and Flynn the dog
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Theo Wargo

Bo Derek and Flynn the dog on the red carpet.

Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Brooke Burke walks the runway.

Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Brooke Burke walks the runway.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Padma Lakshmi walks the runway.

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Skai Jackson walks the runway.

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Skai Jackson walks the runway.

Elisabeth Rohm and Nathalie Kelley

Elisabeth Rohm and Nathalie Kelley
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Astrid Stawiarz

Elisabeth Rohm, left, and Nathalie Kelley backstage.

Phaedra Parks and Star Jones

Phaedra Parks and Star Jones
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Michael Loccisano

Phaedra Parks, left, and Star Jones attend the fashion show.

Becky G

Becky G
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Singer Becky G walks the runway.

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Dorit Kemsley walks the runway.

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Dorit Kemsley walks the runway.

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Dorit Kemsley walks the runway.

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Astrid Stawiarz

Susan Lucci backstage.

Ashleigh Murray

Ashleigh Murray
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Ashleigh Murray walks the runway.

Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter

Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Theo Wargo

Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter from "War and Treaty" on the red carpet.

Elisabeth Rohm

Elisabeth Rohm
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Elisabeth Rohm walks the runway.

Elisabeth Rohm

Elisabeth Rohm
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Elisabeth Rohm walks the runway.

Stephanie Quayle, Aida Garifullina and Chloe Lukasiak

Stephanie Quayle, Aida Garifullina and Chloe Lukasiak
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Michael Loccisano

From left, Stephanie Quayle, Aida Garifullina and Chloe Lukasiak at the fashion show.

Beau Garrett

Beau Garrett
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Beau Garrett walks the runway.

Beau Garrett

Beau Garrett
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Beau Garrett walks the runway.

Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Nicole Ari Parker walks the runway.

Chloe Lukasiak

Chloe Lukasiak
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Theo Wargo

Chloe Lukasiak on the red carpet.

Amy Robach

Amy Robach
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Amy Robach walks the runway.

​​​​​​​Nathalie Kelley

Nathalie Kelley
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Nathalie Kelley walks the runway.

​​​​​​​Nathalie Kelley

Nathalie Kelley
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Nathalie Kelley walks the runway.

Emily and Kathleen Straley

Emily Straley and Kathleen Straley
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Emily Straley, left, and Kathleen Straley walk the runway.

Models
Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA/Slaven Vlasic

Celebrity models on the runway.

By Newsday.com Staff

