Celebrities including Susan Lucci, Nikki and Brie Bella and more walked the runway Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 for the American Heart Association's annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show, which aims to raise awareness about heart disease and women's heart health. The event took place at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.

Susan Lucci Susan Lucci backstage.

Nikki and Brie Bella with Flynn the dog Nikki Bella, Flynn the dog (the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Best in Show winner) and Brie Bella backstage.

Eve Eve performs on he runway.

Bo Derek Bo Derek walks the runway with Flynn the dog.

Susan Lucci Susan Lucci walks the runway.

Danica McKellar Danica McKellar walks the runway.

Rosanna Arquette Rosanna Arquette walks the runway.

Sherri Shepherd Sherri Shepherd walks the runway.

Brie and Nikki Bella Brie Bella, left, and Nikki Bella walk the runway.

Laurie Hernandez Laurie Hernandez walks the runway.

Sheinelle Jones Sheinelle Jones walks the runway.

Jordyn Woods Jordyn Woods walks the runway.

Eve Eve walks the runway.

Nathalie Kelley and Sherri Shepherd Nathalie Kelley, left, and Sherri Shepherd backstage.

Bo Derek and Flynn the dog Bo Derek and Flynn the dog on the red carpet.

Brooke Burke Brooke Burke walks the runway.

Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi walks the runway.

Skai Jackson Skai Jackson walks the runway.

Elisabeth Rohm and Nathalie Kelley Elisabeth Rohm, left, and Nathalie Kelley backstage.

Phaedra Parks and Star Jones Phaedra Parks, left, and Star Jones attend the fashion show.

Becky G Singer Becky G walks the runway.

Dorit Kemsley Dorit Kemsley walks the runway.

Ashleigh Murray Ashleigh Murray walks the runway.

Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter from "War and Treaty" on the red carpet.

Elisabeth Rohm Elisabeth Rohm walks the runway.

Stephanie Quayle, Aida Garifullina and Chloe Lukasiak From left, Stephanie Quayle, Aida Garifullina and Chloe Lukasiak at the fashion show.

Beau Garrett Beau Garrett walks the runway.

Nicole Ari Parker Nicole Ari Parker walks the runway.

Chloe Lukasiak Chloe Lukasiak on the red carpet.

Amy Robach Amy Robach walks the runway.

​​​​​​​Nathalie Kelley Nathalie Kelley walks the runway.

Emily and Kathleen Straley Emily Straley, left, and Kathleen Straley walk the runway.