LI's Susan Lucci, more stars walk the Red Dress Collection 2019 runway
Celebrities including Susan Lucci, Nikki and Brie Bella and more walked the runway Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 for the American Heart Association's annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show, which aims to raise awareness about heart disease and women's heart health. The event took place at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci backstage.
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci backstage.
Nikki and Brie Bella with Flynn the dog
Nikki Bella, Flynn the dog (the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Best in Show winner) and Brie Bella backstage.
Eve
Eve performs on he runway.
Eve
Eve performs on the runway.
Eve
Eve performs on the runway.
Bo Derek
Bo Derek walks the runway with Flynn the dog.
Bo Derek
Bo Derek and Flynn walk the runway.
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci walks the runway.
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci walks the runway.
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci walks the runway.
Danica McKellar
Danica McKellar walks the runway.
Danica McKellar
Danica McKellar walks the runway.
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette walks the runway.
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette walks the runway.
Sherri Shepherd
Sherri Shepherd walks the runway.
Brie and Nikki Bella
Brie Bella, left, and Nikki Bella walk the runway.
Laurie Hernandez
Laurie Hernandez walks the runway.
Sheinelle Jones
Sheinelle Jones walks the runway.
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods walks the runway.
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods walks the runway.
Eve
Eve walks the runway.
Nathalie Kelley and Sherri Shepherd
Nathalie Kelley, left, and Sherri Shepherd backstage.
Bo Derek and Flynn the dog
Bo Derek and Flynn the dog on the red carpet.
Brooke Burke
Brooke Burke walks the runway.
Brooke Burke
Brooke Burke walks the runway.
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi walks the runway.
Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson walks the runway.
Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson walks the runway.
Elisabeth Rohm and Nathalie Kelley
Elisabeth Rohm, left, and Nathalie Kelley backstage.
Phaedra Parks and Star Jones
Phaedra Parks, left, and Star Jones attend the fashion show.
Becky G
Singer Becky G walks the runway.
Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley walks the runway.
Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley walks the runway.
Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley walks the runway.
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci backstage.
Ashleigh Murray
Ashleigh Murray walks the runway.
Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter
Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter from "War and Treaty" on the red carpet.
Elisabeth Rohm
Elisabeth Rohm walks the runway.
Elisabeth Rohm
Elisabeth Rohm walks the runway.
Stephanie Quayle, Aida Garifullina and Chloe Lukasiak
From left, Stephanie Quayle, Aida Garifullina and Chloe Lukasiak at the fashion show.
Beau Garrett
Beau Garrett walks the runway.
Beau Garrett
Beau Garrett walks the runway.
Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari Parker walks the runway.
Chloe Lukasiak
Chloe Lukasiak on the red carpet.
Amy Robach
Amy Robach walks the runway.
Nathalie Kelley
Nathalie Kelley walks the runway.
Nathalie Kelley
Nathalie Kelley walks the runway.
Emily and Kathleen Straley
Emily Straley, left, and Kathleen Straley walk the runway.
Celebrity models on the runway.
