A trademark filed by social-media influencer Olivia Jade is in danger of rejection over a technical issue.

Jade, 19, who was recently thrust into the spotlight when her parents, Hauppauge-native actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among those arrested in a federal college-bribery investigation, may be unable to trademark "Olivia Jade Beauty," according to documents obtained by People magazine. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office cited poor punctuation and vagueness in the application language.

In a warning letter to Jade, the USPTO said the "applicant must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods.” It added that, "Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity. Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used."

According to the magazine, the letter said the trademark application also must clarify its language, specifically regarding overly broad terms including "make up kits" with "moisturizer" and "concealer." The application seeks to trademark a brand name for "make up kits comprised of moisturizer, primer, concealer, foundation, makeup powder, makeup pencils, eye makeup, eye shadow, eye liner, mascara, blush, highlighter, bronzer, makeup setting spray lipstick lip gloss, lip stains, makeup remover."

Following her arrest, Loughlin, 54, was dropped by the Hallmark Channel, for which she starred in such TV-movies as the "Garage Sale Mysteries” franchise and in the drama series "When Calls the Heart," which is being retooled to continue without her.