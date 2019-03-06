After briefly addressing the issue in a New Year's message, Olivia Newton-John is again refuting rumors that her breast cancer has her at death's door — while conceding she did have a related health issue that had left her bedridden.

"Those things are so stupid," the four-time Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, 70, told People magazine of the ongoing speculation about her health. "Why not just go, 'Here I am, and I'm fine!' " said Newton-John of her Jan. 2 social-media video, in which she quipped that "the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated … I'm doing great."

"We just nipped [the rumors] in the bud," she told the magazine in the interview posted Wednesday.

The Australian star, who became iconic with the 1978 movie-musical "Grease," was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2017 after successfully battling the disease in 1992 -- and in 2013 with a recurrence she did not reveal until this past September. In a recent complication from the cancer, Newton-John told People, a weakening of her bones forced her to spend the past six months recovering from a broken pelvis.

"There were all these things I was going to do for my birthday," Newton-John said of a planned party in Los Angeles that became a small dinner with family and friends in a hospital. "But God had other plans."

Now back at home, being treated with prescription oral medication and holistic care including herbs and medicinal cannabis, Newton-John said she is recuperating from the bone fracture. "I started on a walker, then a cane and now nothing." Of her outlooks overall, "Of course I had my moments, and my tears and all that," she said. "But I have a wonderful husband who supports me through those things," as does daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 33, her child with first husband Matt Lattanzi.

"My friends were calling and believing this stuff," Newton-John said of the tabloid gossip. "I had to say, 'You really think if it was that bad you wouldn't know?' … I'm feeling good, just getting stronger," and her doctor, she said, was happy with her progress.

The U.S. edition of her 2018 memoir, "Don't Stop Believin'," titled after her 1976 single and not the 1981 Journey song, is due out Tuesday.